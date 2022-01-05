Over 60 Texans face Capitol riot charges. Less than 1 in 6 have been found guilty so far.

In the year since an assault on the U.S. Capitol, more than 700 Americans have been charged with crimes tied to the participation in the Jan. 6 event.

The attack to deaths, injuries and criminal charges amid false claims that fraudulent votes propelled President Joe Biden to victory over incumbent Donald Trump, a phony claim that many Americans continue to believe to be true despite no credible evidence supporting the idea.

As of this writing, Texas has 63 residents facing charges, putting it behind Pennsylvania (65) and Florida (79). For a full look at who has been charged and what their role in the event was, scroll to the bottom of this story or click here.

Six Texans were sentenced for role in Capitol riot in 2021

Several Texans' cases may resolve in plea agreements or trials and lead to criminal sentences in 2022, but five cases that resolved in 2021 already led to criminal sentences.

First Texan sentenced spent weeks in prison

Matthew Mazzocco was arrested 11 days after Jan. 6 in San Antonio. The FBI said an anonymous tipster identified him based on a Facebook post captioned "The capitol is ours!" Mazzocco appeared in photos and videos inside the Capitol, too.

Matthew Mazzocco is among Texans charged in the Capitol riot.

On July 2, Mazzocco pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 45 days in prisons and 60 hours of community service on Sept. 12.

Midland man sentenced to year of probation

On July 29, a Midland man reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Eliel Rosa of Texas is among those arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Eliel Rosa was sentenced on Oct. 12 to a year of probation and 100 hours of community service. Rosa also must pay $500 in restitution.

He faced charges alongside a former candidate for mayor of the West Texas city. Jenny Cudd is currently awaiting sentencing (more on her below).

'Hunt these cowards down': Dallas man who posted on Parler got over a year in prison

A Dallas man who posted on social media about his involvement in the events of Jan. 6 was sentenced to over a year in prison nine months later.

Troy Anthony Smocks' posts on Parler included, "Prepare our weapons, and then go get'em. Lets hunt these cowards down the Traitors that each of them are," according to a FBI affidavit. Smocks made plans to leave the country on Jan. 15 but was arrested the day before.

He pleaded guilty to threats in interstate communications on Sept. 29. Less than a month later, on Oct. 21, he was sentence to 14 months in prison and three years supervised release.

Jenna n said 'blonde hair, white skin' would keep her out of prison but was sentenced to 60 days behind bars

A realtor from Frisco who flew to Washington on a private plane in January will spend time in prison for her role in the Jan. 6 event.

Jenna Ryan initially entered a not guilty plea to four charges in March. That same month, she tweeted that she would not be going to prison.

Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate agent, posted on social media that she was taking a private jet to Washington for the Trump rally and protest of the presidential election. The FBI identified her in a photo posing on the Capitol steps.

"Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong," Ryan tweeted on March 26.

By Aug. 19, she had entered into a plea agreement in which she pleaded guilty to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and $1,000 in fines on Nov. 4.

Since her arrest, Ryan has gained followers on social media. On Twitter, she has more than 20,000 follows and on TikTok, she has over 6,000 followers.

Former Houston police officer sentenced to weeks in prison

After 18 years with the Houston Police Department, a Richmond man resigned from his position as he faced charges tied to the Jan. 6 event.

Tam Dinh Pham, a former Houston Police Department officer, was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct for being inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Photos on Tam Dinh Pham's phone showed him inside the Capitol, and he told authorities that he spent 10 to 15 minutes inside the building, according to the FBI.

The former officer pleaded guilty on Sept. 20 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced to 45 days in prison and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and $1,000 in fines on Dec. 10.

5 Texans who pleaded guilty in 2021 to participating in Capitol riot face sentencing in 2022

Several Texans' cases may resolve in plea agreements or trials and lead to criminal sentences during 2022, but five cases that resolved in 2021 have sentencing dates set for this year.

Pair of Marine veterans from Austin-area await February sentencing

Richard Barnard and Jeffrey Witcher both pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to charges tied to their involvement in the Capitol riot.

Jeffery Witcher, right, and Richard Barnard take a selfie after forcing their way inside the U.S. Capitol in January, according to FBI documents.

Barnard, of Austin, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building while Witcher, of Bastrop, pleaded guilty to entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The two served in the U.S. Marine Corps and photos showed them inside the building, according to the FBI.

The agency also said Barnard shielded police officers.

Witcher also scolded individuals who may have thrown a fire extinguisher in the Capitol. He contacted an agent after learning that an acquaintance turned him in for the videos he'd shared from the scene.

Barnard and Witcher are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 4.

Odessa man identified by high school classmate

An Odessa man pleaded guilty on Oct. 28 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Vic Williams of Texas is among those arrested and charged with participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Williams, who owns a coffee roasting business, originally told the FBI he didn't enter the Capitol. But the FBI found photos of him inside the building and matched them to a photo he posted on Facebook.

According to the FBI, a former high school classmate identified Vic Williams after he post an 18-minute Facebook video about his experience at the event. The FBI located him in photos taken inside the Capitol.

Williams' sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Former Midland mayoral candidate said she was 'proud of my actions' after entering Capitol

Jenny Cudd pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds on Oct. 13.

The FBI says this image is from a Facebook video Jenny Cudd posted in which she talks about entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. In an affidavit, agents say other photos place Cudd inside the Capitol that day.

She entered the Capitol with Eliel Rosa (see above), who has already been sentenced. In a Facebook Live video posted after entering the building, the former Midland mayoral candidate said, "We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door" and "F*ck yes, I am proud of my actions."

Just two days after the events in Washington, Cudd told Midland TV station Newswest 9: "Yes, I would absolutely do it again."

Cudd's sentencing date is set for March 18.

Phone location data implicated McKinney man

Government agents submitted a search warrant to Google for a McKinney man's phone data that indicated he spent almost two hours inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photos and videos from the day also placed Kevin Sam Blakely at the scene.

Kevin Blakely is among those charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

He was charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Oct. 21. Blakely's sentencing date is March 24.

