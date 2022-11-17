Over 600 children were sexually abused by Catholic clergy in Maryland, report finds

A yearslong investigation by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office identified over 600 victims of child sexual abuse by priests in the state over a period of 80 years. The findings follow in the wake of dozens of similar reports in recent years in the U.S. and across the world.

The state’s attorney general, Brian Frosh, filed a motion in the Circuit Court of Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 17, to release the full contents of the 456-page report, according to a news release from his office.

“For decades, survivors reported sexual abuse perpetrated by Catholic priests and for decades the Church covered up the abuse rather than holding the abusers accountable and protecting its Congregations,” Frosh said in the release. “The Archdiocese of Baltimore was no exception.”

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News but told The Washington Post, “The Archdiocese recognizes that the release of a report on child sexual abuse over many decades would undoubtedly be a source of renewed pain for survivors of abuse and their loved ones, as well as for faithful of the Archdiocese.”

“The Archdiocese continues to offer its profound apologies to all who were harmed by a minister of the Church and assure them of our heartfelt prayers for their continued healing,” the spokesperson added. “Any request the AG made of the Archdiocese, the Archdiocese has cooperated with and will continue to cooperate.”

Following investigations from other states, including Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, Maryland’s attorney general launched a criminal investigation into sexual abuses perpetrated by clergy at the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 2019.

As part of the investigation, the office established a telephone hotline and email address where Marylanders could report information about child sexual abuse, according to the motion.

Over 300 people provided information, and the attorney general’s office then interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses, the motion said.

After a roughly three-year investigation, the office’s finalized report, which it seeks to make public, identifies over 600 victims and 115 priests who were either prosecuted for sex abuse or the archdioceses publicly identified “as having been ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse,” according to the motion.

An additional 43 priests were accused of sexual abuse but not identified by the archdiocese, the motion stated.

“The sexual abuse was so pervasive that victims were sometimes reporting sexual abuse to priests who were perpetrators themselves,” according to the motion, which added that “one congregation was assigned 11 sexually abusive priests over 40 years.”

Victims ranged in age from preschool to young adulthood, according to the motion.

The sexual abuse controversy had been emerging for years in Baltimore and across the broader Catholic world. The subject was brought to national attention in 2002 when the Boston Globe covered abuses perpetrated by several Catholic priests in Massachusetts.

In 2017, “The Keepers,” a Netflix documentary series, examined allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by priests in Baltimore. In response to the series, Baltimore police created a website for people seeking to report decades-old abuses, according to The Washington Post.

More recently, a 2021 report concluded that 3,000 priests committed child sexual abuse in France over the past 70 years, according to The Associated Press. And Nov. 17, it was revealed that more than 600 cases of sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests were reported in Italy over the last 22 years, according to AP.

It is not clear when the Circuit Court of Baltimore will rule on the motion.

