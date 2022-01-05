Over 60s receive Covid booster shots in Mexico City
Mexico City begins to vaccinate its residents over 60 with a third dose against Covid-19, amid a rise in infections in the country caused by the Omicron variant.
Mexico City begins to vaccinate its residents over 60 with a third dose against Covid-19, amid a rise in infections in the country caused by the Omicron variant.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee) Suni Lee is speaking out about her new relationship after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith over the holidays. On Dec.
via Facebook A deputy district attorney and up-and-coming Republican political star in California’s Orange County has died abruptly after telling friends she contracted COVID-19.Kelly Ernby, a presumed candidate for the state Assembly in 2022, was only 46 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, she fell ill shortly after speaking out against vaccine mandates at a rally organized by Turning Point USA on Dec. 4.“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she was quoted
Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
The white one-piece has become a staple in Susan Lucci's swimwear collection
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
"You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.
During a recent haircut appointment, our editor got the social media-famous octopus haircut. The trend is a new iteration of the shag haircut that's heavily layered and medium-length.
The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.
The former president probably thought watching the destruction was "fun," his niece said.
She had three stepchildren with her late husband.
Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed. While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is ...
Her final moments were bittersweet.
Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' has reintroduced nearly every character from 'The Karate Kid' trilogy. Now, it might be time to bring back Mike Barnes from 'The Karate Kid III'.
The record-breaking Jeopardy! champion said she is doing "fine" after being robbed
Omicron variant symptoms may be different than previous Covid strains. Learn what you should know about Omicron symptoms and what to look out for.
The Jan. 6 committee could soon have the Trump tapes and the "Late Show" host wants to see them.
Sloane Stephens is ringing in 2022 as a wife. She tied the knot with Jozy Altidore on New Year's Day, the newlyweds announced on Instagram Tuesday.
If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...