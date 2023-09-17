Over 7,000 marijuana plants eradicated in Glencoe, police say

(FOX40.COM) — Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Sept. 6 it executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Ealey Road in Glencoe, which led to “the seizure of an extensive illegal marijuana cultivation operation.”

Officials say that over 7,000 Marijuana Plants were eradicated. No suspects were located on-site at the time of the operation, and the investigation into this illegal cultivation site is ongoing.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.

