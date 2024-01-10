Over 7.5 million displaced people in Sudan after nine months of war: UN

The UN coordinating agency OCHA says there have been over 7.5 million people forced from their homes since conflict broke out in April last year.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is concerned about the intensifying forced displacement crisis in Sudan and neighbouring countries.

Since the war broke out in mid-April 2023, more than 7.5 million people have fled their homes; many of them have moved repeatedly after only finding temporary safety.

Of these, 1.3 million are refugees and over 6 million are internally displaced civilians.

Worsening conditions

Such figures have risen sharply over the past month as humanitarian aid, with insufficient funding, struggles to reach populations in need.

For instance, in the past month, hundreds of thousands people fled from the fighting in Sudan’s central El Gezira State (also spelt Al Jazira) southeast of the capital Khartoum.

"We are also very concerned about reports of an escalation in the conflict in the Darfur Region," UNHCR spokespeople wrote in a statement .

"On 16 December, renewed fighting in El Fasher, in North Darfur, resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and further displacement, followed by looting of homes and shops, and arrests of youth."

In Nyala, South Darfur, a reported aerial attack caused death, injuries and destruction of civilian homes.



