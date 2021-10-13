At over 7 feet tall, Turkish woman confirmed as world's tallest living woman

Rumeysa Gelgi stands at 7 feet tall and 0.7 inches and has once again broken a Guinness World Record, this time for the tallest living woman. At just 18, Turkey's Gelgi was titled the tallest teenager living in 2014, according to The Guinness World Records.

"Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration. The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I'm excited to share this news with the world," Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of the Guinness World Records said.

Gelgi has an extremely rare condition known as Weaver syndrome which causes accelerated growth amongst other abnormalities including skeletal maturation. Although Gelgi mostly uses a wheelchair, she can use a walker for short periods of time.

As she racks up world records, Gelgi also spreads awareness and understanding about Weaver syndrome. She said she's fortunate that while people are intrigued by her height, most who pass her on the streets are kind.

Tony Bennett's world record: Tony Bennett earns Guinness World Record with Lady Gaga album 'Love for Sale'

The story of America's tallest man: Tallest American, who stood 7-foot-8, dies of heart disease in Minnesota

Rumeysa Gelgi has a condition known as Weaver syndrome which causes accelerated growth amongst other abnormalities including skeletal maturation.

As of now, both the tallest living male and female record holders are from Turkey. Sultan Kösen, standing at just over 8 feet tall, is also from Turkey. The last time this occurred was in China when Bao Xi Shun, at 7 ft 8.95 in, and Yao Defen, at 7 ft 7 in, held the tallest male and female records.

One of Gelgi's hobbies is swimming and she enjoys meals with her family. Gelgi's family said they are very proud of world title and even more proud of the awareness she spreads.

"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," Gelgi told The Guinness World Records.

Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi poses with her parents.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World's tallest living woman is from Turkey and over 7 feet tall