2 men charged with 7-year-old’s murder over a year after his death, Columbia police say

Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday night that it charged two people in the death of a 7-year-old boy who was shot more than a year ago.

Chief Skip Holbrook announced that the department charged 24-year-old Travon Wilson and 21-year-old Kwatez Carter. Both are charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and other weapon charges

“This has been quite an emotional journey for Knowledge’s family” and for police officers, Holbrook said.

Knowledge Sims was killed in April 2020 on the 100 block of Tarragon Drive. More than a dozen rounds were fired into his Capital Heights home, according to police.

Flanked by 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, Deputy Chief Melron Kelly and with city manager Terresa Wilson and city council member Tameka Isaac Devine in attendance, Holbrook made the announcement in a Wednesday night news conference.

Knowledge and his sister were taken to a local hospital. Knowledge later died from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Knowledge’s shooting rippled through a community reeling from shootings. The early failure to make an arrest after SIms death was cited in a department study that examined causes of protests in Columbia following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This story will be updated.