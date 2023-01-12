Over 70 people indicted on drug trafficking charges, one of the largest-ever indictments in Georgia

The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia, one of the largest-ever indictments in the Southern District of Georgia.

According to United States Attorney David H. Estes, the newly unsealed federal indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al describes a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang white supremacist criminal street gang and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.

On Wednesday, the indictment “Operation Ghost Busted” charged the 76 defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in the greater Glynn County area.

The 118-count, 133-page indictment, believed to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia, includes the seizure of 43 firearms, one vehicle and over $53,000 in cash.

Led by the FBI Coastal Georgia Violent Gang Task Force, Operation Ghost Busted collaborated with multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to identify members of the drug trafficking network who operated in south Georgia counties.

Estes said it took investigators two years to identify the defendants trafficking drugs through Georgia counties such as Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge and Ware.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy operated inside and outside state prison facilities with assistance from at least one compromised corrections officer, who worked with a conspiracy leader serving a life sentence for murder.

The conspiracy involved members of the Ghost Face Gangsters and affiliates of the Aryan Brotherhood, Bloods and Gangster Disciples.

The following are those named in the indictment:

David E. Alvarez , 24, of Townsend, Ga.;

Garrison A. Bell , 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Desiree M. Briley , 26, of McRae-Helena, Ga.;

Rachael P. Byrd , a/k/a “Byrd is the Word,” a/k/a “Rachael NeSmith,” 25, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Terry L. Cason II , 36, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Tonya C. Cox , a/k/a “Shuge White,” 43, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Abraham Crews , a/k/a “Abe,” 41, of Waverly, Ga.;

Hannah G. Croft , 23, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Michael S. Daniels , 39, of Waynesville, Ga;

Marissa D. Davis , 31, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Willie H. Day , 52, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Ashley Deen , 29, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Cody M. Demers , a/k/a “Bravo Seven,” 24, of Blackshear, Ga.;

Skyler T. Drawdy , 24, of Darien, Ga.;

Taylor D. Drew , 32, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Joshua A. Drury , 41, of Darien, Ga;

Jonathan R. Elrod , a/k/a “Brazy Jay,” a/k/a “Jay,” a/k/a “John Boy,” 33, of Blairsville, Ga.;

Joshua E. Enke , 33, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Juan C. Everette , a/k/a “Don Juan,” 36, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Andrew R. Flanagan , a/k/a “Drew,” 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Verdalee D. Flanagan , a/k/a " Verlee,” 37, of Nahunta, Ga.;

Alexa B. Foster , a/k/a “Lexa,” 29, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Theodore Gee, a/k/a “Keno,” 44, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Chad L. Googe , 40, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Shawn S. Green , a/k/a “Polo Green,” 42, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Laura R. Harden , 49, of Brunswick, Ga.;

John E. Harrison , a/k/a “Johnny,” 25, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Priscilla Hemingway , a/k/a “Priscilla Carr,” 43, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Wyndel L. Herndon , 40, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Britnee V. Houston , 28, of Waynesville, Ga.;

Timothy W. Hutchinson , a/k/a “Tim,” 58, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Kenneth W. Lane , a/k/a “Skinny,” 43, of Hortense, Ga.;

Timothy W. Loper , 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Kenneth Mainor , a/k/a “Busta Bill,” 66, of White Oak, Ga.;

Kenyetta D. Mainor , a/k/a “Yatta,” 46, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Wendell McClain , 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Cameren A. McDonald , 26, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Justin W. McGhee , 36, of Darien, Ga.;

Charlie A. Moody , 42, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Antonio Morales , a/k/a “Silence,” a/k/a “Silent Ololade,” 29, of Vidalia, Ga.;

Aubrey NeSmith , 21, of Metter, Ga.;

James D. NeSmith , a/k/a “DG,” 25, an inmate at Telfair State Prison;

Mary NeSmith , 58, of Metter, Ga.;

Eric S. Ogden , a/k/a “Scotty,” 35, of Woodbine, Ga.;

Auston J. Proctor , 32, of Woodbine, Ga.;

Michael A. Provenzano , 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jimmy A. Reynolds , a/k/a “Jim,” 54, of Brunswick, Ga.;

James C. Richardson , 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

William W. Ringle , a/k/a “Will,” 42, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Anthony D. Ruffner , 32, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Samantha S. Russell , 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jamey E. Sapp , 50, of St. Simons Island, Ga.;

Blake K. Screen , 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

John D. Screen , 31, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Adam H. Smith , 43, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Brian T. Spell , 32, of Waynesville, Ga.;

Gregory W. Stabile , a/k/a “G,” a/k/a “Lts Be DAreason,” 37, of Brunswick, Ga.;

James L. Stephens , a/k/a “Rabbit,” 39, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Debra L. Stokes , a/k/a “Debbie,” 59, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Stephanie L. Stover , 44, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jason A. Sweat , 35, of St. Marys, Ga.;

Clinton Taylor , 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Cori L. Taylor , 26, of Eastman, Ga.;

Larry B. Taylor , a/k/a “Lee Lee,” 57, of Jacksonville, Fla.;

Christopher J. Thompson , 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Ronald E. Thompson , a/k/a “E,” a/k/a “3D,” 39, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jesse J. Trujillo , 30, of Swainsboro, Ga.;

Charles W. Walrath , a/k/a “Boomer,” 51, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Dayton P. Whatley , 35, of St. Simons Island, Ga.;

David Nicholas Wheeler , 52, of Waverly, Ga.;

Dakota L. White , 21, of Vidalia, Ga.;

James D. Wiggins , a/k/a “Brad Jones,” 30, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jeremy D. Wix , 42, of Townsend, Ga.;

Heaven L. Wolfe , 32, of Blackshear, Ga.;

Joshua T. Wolfe , a/k/a “White Boy,” a/k/a “Tom Walier,” 29, of Blackshear, Ga.; and,

David D. Young, a/k/a “Khaos,” 42, of Hortense, Ga.

Estes said defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison for the primary conspiracy charge and could face up to life, significant financial penalties, and a period of supervised release.

The indictment added that each defendant named in USA v. Alvarez et. al is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, heroin, and alprazolam.

In addition to the primary conspiracy charge, the indictment charged two defendants with the distribution of illegal drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine) that resulted in the deaths of three people from drug overdoses.

Estes said over three dozen additional defendants face prosecution for state charges due to the investigation.

