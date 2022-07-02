Over 70 Percent of Americans Don’t Want Biden to Seek a Second Term: Poll

A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey found that 71 percent of Americans do not want President Biden to seek reelection.

Just 29 percent of respondents said they believe Biden should run, according to the poll that was conducted on June 28 and 29.

Of those who said Biden should not run for a second-term, 45 percent said it was because he is a bad president, 30 percent said he is too old and about one-quarter said it is time for a change.

Just 30 percent of Democrats said they would vote for Biden in a Democratic presidential primary.

The survey asked whether Biden is “mentally fit to serve as President of the United States or do you have doubts about his fitness for office.” Sixty percent of respondents said they have doubts about Biden’s fitness.

Biden’s overall approval rating remained low, at just 38 percent. Just 28 percent approved of his handling of inflation and just 32 percent said he was doing a good job on the economy.

However, 61 percent of Americans did not want to see former president Donald Trump run for president in 2024 either. Just 39 percent of respondents said he should run again.

Thirty-six percent of respondents who said Trump should not run said it is because he is erratic, while 33 percent said he would divide the country. Thirty percent said he was responsible for the Capitol riot.

Sixty percent of respondents said they would consider a moderate independent candidate if there is another Biden-Trump matchup in 2024. Forty percent said they would not consider it.

Yet 56 percent of Republicans said they would vote for Trump in a primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was runner-up, with 16 percent of respondents saying they would support him in a primary. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third with 7 percent.

More from National Review