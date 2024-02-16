Over 70 workers to lose jobs in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — With the closure of the Commercial Vehicle Group’s Chillicothe location, 79 workers are expected to be impacted.

CVG is a company that aims to provide total commercial vehicle solutions. In a letter to the Department of Job and Family Services, the reason for the closure is said to be because of an ongoing significant decline in orders at the facility.

For assistance in the unemployment process and information on open jobs in the area, those looking for a job are encouraged to visit the Ross County South Central Ohio Job and Family Services at 475 Western Avenue in Chillicothe.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Many to be impacted by local Commercial Vehicle Group closure