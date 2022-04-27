Over 700 arrests after joint operation with northern MS authorities

Over 700 arrests after a month-long joint federal, state and local law enforcement initiative organized in response to an increase in violent crime in the area,

According to a release, arrests come from northern Mississippi on a variety of charges including homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution, unlawful gun crime, DUI, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The joint operation, called “Operation MPACT” (Mississippi Partnering Agencies Coming Together), a U.S. Marshals led initiative, brought together federal, state and local law enforcement partners from four areas of North Mississippi including Panola, Lee, Lowndes and Grenada Counties to target known offenders, deter crime and improve community and safety relations, the release said.

Operation MPACT also seized over $134,000 worth of narcotics, over $50,000 worth of cash and 38 firearms, a release said.

There were 350 arrests for felony offenses and 56 were gang-related.

According to officials, the operation was organized in response to an increase in crime in the participating areas in recent months after several organized criminal groups operating out of Memphis and Chicago migrated to Mississippi via Interstate 55.

“I would like to personally thank all of our partners for their relentless support in making this operation a success,” said U.S. Marshal Danny McKittrick. “I believe the historical results of this operation combined with the community policing efforts of our local partners will have a lasting effect on these communities here in the Northern District of Mississippi.”

The operation started on March 1 in Panola County, which was led by the U.S. Marshal Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force with assistance from Sheriff Shane Phelps and members of his department.

On March 7, MPACT moved to Grenada County where Sheriff Rolando Fair and his department assisted federal and state partners.

Story continues

On March 14, the operation moved to Lee County where Sheriff Jim Johnson and Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka and their departments played key roles in the operation, the release said.

Operation MPACT finished at the end of March in Lowndes County with assistance from Sheriff Eddie Hawkins and his department.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“The success of this operation and the resulting arrests and seizures of criminal contraband directly result from the outstanding leadership demonstrated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the hard work of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners who saw a need to combat rising crime rates and took action to strategically address the problem,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.

Arresting those who would commit violent crimes, drug crimes and gun crimes in our District and those who are wanted for such crimes is key in making the Northern District of Mississippi safer for the citizens who live here.” Joyner remarked.

Other partners were the ATF, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the U.S. Probation Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.