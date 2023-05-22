Over 700 invaders eliminated in a day, enemy aircraft destroyed – General Staff

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed dozens of units of military equipment of the Russian occupiers

Overall, Russia’s losses since the start of the full-scale invasion are approaching 204,000 military personnel.

According to the General Staff, as of May 22, the losses of Russia are as follows:

Personnel: 203,880 (+720) eliminated,

Tanks: 3,785 (+2),

Combat armored vehicles: 7,407 (+9),

Artillery systems: 3,278 (+20),

Multiple rocket launchers: 565 (+1),

Air defense systems: 327 (+0),

Aircraft: 309 (+1),

Helicopters: 294 (+0),

Tactical-level UAVs: 2,830 (+8),

Cruise missiles: 1,011 (+0),

Ships/boats: 18 (+0),

Automotive equipment and tankers: 6,129 (+14),

Specialized equipment: 427 (+2).

On the evening of May 21, it was reported that Ukrainian air defense forces had destroyed a Russian Su-35 aircraft. The Su-35 is a Russian fourth-generation multi-role fighter developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau in 2008, and serves as one of the main fighter-bombers in the Russian Air Force.

Chief Press Officer of the Defense Forces of Kherson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, shared this information on Facebook, stating, “The spectacle of the downed analog Su-35 was incredible. Air defense is a force! The evening became more interesting.”

Earlier reports on social media indicated that a Russian Su-35, launched to carry out air strikes in southern Ukraine, had been shot down over the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, previously highlighted Russia’s shortage of professional military personnel, high-tech weapons, and ammunition.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine