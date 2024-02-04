Over 700 PG&E customers affected by outage in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Over 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are being affected by a power outage in Wasco on Sunday, according to the company’s outage map.

The outage was reported to be affecting approximately 629 customers along Poplar Avenue between Cherrytree Way and 3rd Street.

Another 143 customers west of D Street between 7th and 11th streets were reported to be without power, per PG&E.

Over 10,000 PG&E customers affected by outages throughout Bakersfield

PG&E said their preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by the weather.

No power restoration time has been provided. For the most up-to-date information, refer to PG&E’s outage map.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.