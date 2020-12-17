Over 75,000 new voters register in Georgia ahead of runoffs

Georgia has reportedly seen more than 70,000 new voter registrations ahead of the upcoming crucial Senate runoffs.

On Thursday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that according to an updated voter registration list, 75,858 new voters registered in Georgia in between the October deadline to register for the 2020 presidential election and the December deadline to register for January's Senate runoffs. Fifty-six percent of these new voters are under the age of 35, and 46 percent identified as white, according to the report.

All eyes are on the Georgia Senate runoffs, as their outcome will determine which party controls the Senate. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is facing off against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). Democrats would need to win both races in order to control the Senate.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that these new voters could potentially decide the races, considering President-elect Joe Biden won the state by roughly 12,000 votes. The Georgia runoffs are set for Jan. 5, although early voting has already begun, and according to the AJC, more than 914,000 people have voted in the runoffs as of Wednesday.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

FDA panel greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

