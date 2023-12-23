Over 75 combat engagements in a day: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks on 7 frontline sectors

Ukrainian military personnel from the first presidential brigade of Burevy NSU during exercises in Kyiv Oblast, November 8, 2023

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed in 75 combat engagements over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook on Dec. 23.

Kupyansk sector - The enemy carried out 16 unsuccessful attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines

Lyman sector – No offensive actions were reported

Bakhmut sector – Eight Russian attacks were repulsed near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast

Avdiivka sector – The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to maintain a strong defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy attempting to surround Avdiivka. Some 23 attacks were repulsed east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove Avdiivka, as well as 17 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast

Mariupol sector – The enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Maryinka and Pobeda in Donetsk Oblast

Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhya sectors – One Russian attack near Staromayorsk in Donetsk Oblast, and all attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast were repulsed

Melitopol sector – Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy along the entire frontline

Kherson sector – Ukrainian forces continue to expand positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, where the enemy conducted 17 unsuccessful attacks. Counter-battery warfare and artillery strikes on the enemy's rear positions were reported in this front sector.

Russian troops continue to shell civilian targets with artillery, MLRS and aircraft. Forty airstrikes and 57 MLRS strikes were launched on the Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas. Nineteen out of 23 Shahed kamikaze drones were intercepted by Ukrainian air defense.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 12 strikes on groupings of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers were downed.

Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces targeted groupings of enemy personnel and material, as well as two oil depots and a command center.

