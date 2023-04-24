Over $750,000 worth of meth recovered after months-long investigation in Cherokee County

Two people are now behind bars and thousands of dollars worth of drugs are off the streets after a months-long investigation in Cherokee County.

The investigation began in Feb. when the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was looking to identify two possible suspects in an alleged drug trafficking operation.

On Apr. 19, the Cherokee officials conducted a search warrant at a home near Holly Springs in unincorporated Cherokee County.

Authorities reportedly discovered a methamphetamine conversion lab, where investigators believed that some of the meth was being produced and processed for distribution.

Deputies seized 17 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $750,000.

“Our agents are seeing a terrifying trend in street and counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl. Drug dealers are purposely mixing fentanyl in cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine to increase the original drugs potency, greatly increasing one’s risk of an overdose. I am grateful for the tenacity of our investigators, as they put their lives at risk daily, trying to rid our streets of this poison. As this investigation continues, other arrests are possible,” Maj. Walter Jones, Director of Drug Enforcement for CMANS stated.

The pair, James Aldred, 36, and Lynnette De Becker, 72, both of Canton, were arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, manufacturing methamphetamine, manufacturing fentanyl, sales of methamphetamine, sale of Schedule I narcotics, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The duo remains behind bars without bond.

Officials urge anyone with information about drug-related activity in the area to come forward and report it to law enforcement. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the CMANS Website or by calling the tip line at 770-345-7920.

