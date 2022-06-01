Over 8 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop on I-40, DA says

A traffic stop on I-40 shortly after noon on Tuesday, May 31 led authorities to more than eight pounds of cocaine, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Weirich said the Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over a 2017 Jeep on I-40 at the Fayette County and Shelby County line driven by 26-year-old Isael Martinez Cabrera of Dallas.

After Cabrera gave officers consent to search his vehicle, authorities found 8.8 pounds of cocaine in an aftermarket speaker box in the vehicle’s cargo area, according to West Tennessee Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter.

The cocaine, valued at around $500,000, was on its way to Brentwood, Tennessee near Nashville, Carter said.

Already in 2022, Carter said that agents on I-40 have seized about 13.2 pounds of cocaine along with 20 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 1,000 controlled prescription pills, 50 pints of liquid codeine syrup, six loaded firearms and nearly $1.5 million in illegal proceeds.

