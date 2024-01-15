Over 80 combat clashes recorded on front line in past day, situation is complicated – General Staff report

The situation in the combat zone in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Since the beginning of the day there have been 86 combat clashes.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 January

Quote: "The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

During the day there were 86 combat clashes recorded during the day. In total, the enemy inflicted 1 missile strike and 31 airstrikes and carried out 51 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems at the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: The General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks on the Kupiansk front (near the settlement of Synkivka), 12 attacks on the Lyman front, and 18 attacks near Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Hrihoriivka and Verkhnokamianske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled six attacks. Sixteen attacks were repelled on the Avdiivka front, and 15 more in the vicinity of Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 11 times. On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks.

Quote: "The enemy does not abandon the intention to oust our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops," the General Staff added.

