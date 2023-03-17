Over 800,000 Verified Carbon Offsets: Empowering Local Communities and Tackling Climate Change Head-On

Las Vegas, Nevada --News Direct-- ARMA SERVICES, INC.

McapMediaWire -- Arma Services Inc. (OTC: ARMV) is excited to announce the expansion of our wholly owned subsidiary, Bret Consultores SAPI de CV. Our clear mission is to develop effective and highly valuable carbon offset projects. By broadening our portfolio of high-value carbon removal offsets, we take a critical stride towards combating climate change.

About Bret

Our experienced management team has developed over 40 carbon offset projects across five Mexican states. To date, Bret is developing activities along with forestry land owners to generate more than 800,000 offsets, under the Climate Action Reserve Protocol and Verra showcasing our ability to create a meaningful impact on the environment with social and environmental safeguards.

Bret's mission is to benefit the planet and local communities that rely on it by enhancing the resilience of ecosystems and communities through generating high-quality credits from carbon removals.

Bret's co-founder, Maria Teresa Tattersfield, emphasizes the company's core values, stating, "At Bret, we're deeply committed to creating a sustainable future for both the environment and the people who depend on it. Our approach to carbon offset projects ensures the highest quality results while fostering positive change in local communities."

Bret partners with ejidos (indigenous communities) and private landowners in Mexico to produce high-quality offsets. Up to 85% of carbon credit revenues are distributed to local communities, creating a positive impact on both the environment and the lives of those who depend on it.

Bret's forestry carbon removal credit projects have a duration of seven years with an option to renew and are considered "removal" credits. This means they remove carbon from the atmosphere through forestry management practices that sequester carbon in trees and soils. Through Bret's dedication to transparency and analytics, clients trust us to deliver exceptional results.

Story continues

About the Projects

Bret operates in various Mexican regions, including Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco and Quintana. In Chihuahua, the country's largest state, Bret collaborates with ejidos and private landowners to create high-quality offsets. Chihuahua's diverse climates and geography include deserts, mountains, canyons, and forests. Bret's Improved Forest Management (IFM) projects cover over 53,000 hectares in Chihuahua, impacting over 7,919 direct beneficiaries. These projects follow the Climate Action Reserve's Forest protocol for Mexico.

In Durango, Bret works with Indigenous and communal lands spanning over 64,000 hectares. Known for its pine-oak ecosystem and diverse fauna, Durango hosts previously extinct species such as the Mexican black bear. Bret's IFM projects benefit over 1,832 direct beneficiaries and also adheres to the Climate Action Reserve's Forest protocol for Mexico.

Bret also has 5 projects in Jalisco, a western state renowned for its cultural elements, such as mariachis and tequila.

Bret is also initiating joint venture operations in Quintana Roo, a southeastern state rich in Mayan history, where many Mayan cities still exist. Quintana Roo is situated on the eponymous peninsula and borders the Gulf of Mexico to the north.

At Arma Services Inc., our unwavering commitment to transparency and analytics sets us apart. We utilize proprietary AI software to ensure the highest quality carbon credit removals and measure the impact of our carbon offset projects in real-time. Our clients trust us to deliver outstanding results, and we view our work not just as a business, but as a responsibility.

Join us in the fight against climate change by visiting our website at armaoffsets.com or Bret’s website at bret-co.com to learn more about our innovative carbon offset projects.

About Arma Services Inc.: At Arma Services Inc., we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the battle against climate change. Our mission is clear: to develop carbon offset projects that are not only effective, but also highly valuable. Our expertise lies in the forestry, agriculture, and technology sectors, where we use our proprietary AI software to ensure that the carbon credits we create are of the highest quality.

Our commitment to transparency and analytics is second to none, and we are proud to say that our clients trust us to deliver the best possible results. By using cutting-edge technology, we can measure the impact of our carbon offset projects in real time, providing our clients with the data they need to make informed decisions about their carbon footprint.

We believe that our work is not just a business, but a responsibility. As a public company, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and on the world at large. By expanding our portfolio of high value removals carbon offsets, we are taking a crucial step in the right direction. At Arma Services Inc., we are committed to a better future for all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Arma Services, Inc.

7260 West Azure Drive |Suite 140| Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 89130

Phone. 1.725.235.7766

Email. info@armaoffsets.com

Website. www.armaoffsets.com

SOURCE Arma Services Inc.

Contact Details

Arma Services, Inc.

info@armaoffsets.com

Company Website

http://armaoffsets.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/over-800-000-verified-carbon-offsets-empowering-local-communities-and-tackling-climate-change-head-on-654218105