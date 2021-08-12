Over 800 physicians call on DeSantis to repeal anti-mask order in Florida schools

More than 800 physicians signed a letter on Thursday calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to repeal an executive order that prohibits local officials from requiring masks in school.

Driving the news: DeSantis is threatening to withhold pay from superintendents and school board members who mandate face masks in schools, even as Florida experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the Delta variant.

What they're saying: DeSantis' executive order "exposes every child to a virus that is deadlier than the flu, as contagious as smallpox and preventable with two basic mitigation measures: Mask use and vaccinations," the doctors said.

"What’s heartbreaking and infuriating for us as doctors is watching children needlessly suffer while Gov. DeSantis rejects simple protections such as masks and vaccinations."

State of play: The physicians are asking the governor to "allow and encourage" local school districts to implement mask-wearing for in-person learning.

They are also asking DeSantis to resume reporting COVID-19 daily data. Florida became the first state to provide only weekly updates, citing decreasing cases.

DeSantis must also do "much more" to encourage Floridians to get vaccinated, the physicians said.

Catch up quick: DeSantis said in his executive order that parents should be able to decide whether their child should wear a mask, claiming that guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "lacks well-grounded scientific justification."

Several local school districts have defied DeSantis's order, requiring students and school staff to wear masks.

By the numbers: Between July 16 and 24, infections among Florida youths increased by 34% and hospitalizations were up 23%.

