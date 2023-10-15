Over 800 Russian troops eliminated in past day as enemy’s death toll nears 288,000

Russia has lost about 288,000 of its troops since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, including 880 in the past day alone, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its regular morning update posted on Facebook on Oct.15.

The invading troops have also lost a total of over 30,000 units of equipment, including (loss over past day in parentheses):

personnel - about 287,770 (+880) people,

tanks - 4,948 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9,362 (+25) units,

artillery systems - 6,866 (+33) units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 813 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 547 (+0) units,

warplanes - 317 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 5,269 (+4),

cruise missiles - 1,531 (+0),

warships/military boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 9,249 (+24) units,

special equipment - 976 (+5).

Earlier, public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing a senior NATO official, that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are approaching 300,000, including 1,800 officers.

The NATO source said that Russia is still does not meeting its wartime requirements for ammunition and personnel: Iranian ammunition is not enough even for "modest operations," and the Russians will have to resort to mandatory conscription.

