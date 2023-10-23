Over 800 Ukrainian businesses relocate because of war

840 businesses have moved to safer regions since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine under a relocation programme, 667 of which are already operating in their new locations.

Source: data from the Opendatabot platform as of the end of September

Details: Currently, companies can relocate production facilities from areas close to or located directly in the war zone to 16 oblasts of the country under the government programme.

Thus, the majority of businesses have chosen Zakarpattia and Lviv oblasts as their new workplace – 120 and 199 companies respectively. Chernivtsi Oblast (78 companies) and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (70 companies) were also the most popular oblasts among entrepreneurs who considered them to be safe.

Businesses that changed their locations in Ukraine

MAP: OPENDATABOT

The least popular were Odesa Oblast with 3 companies, Zhytomyr Oblast with 6 companies, and Kirovohrad Oblast with 17.

Background:

Since the first weeks of the war, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has been implementing a programme to relocate Ukrainian companies located in the war zone. An application for relocation can be submitted through the Prozorro.Prodazhi (Sales) system.

Any company from the oblasts affected by combat actions can join the programme.

