Over 90 jobs will be cut at American Airlines clubs in the Charlotte airport

Over 90 food and beverage employees are losing their jobs this spring at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

HMSHost, which operates concessions at the airport, will no longer provide service at American Airlines’ two Admirals Clubs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed recently with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The layoffs are effective between March 3 and March 17.

Many of the employees are represented by the UNITE H.E.R.E. Local 23 union, Laleza Johnson, human resource business partner, said in the letter to the state.

SodexoMagic will be taking over operations for both lounges on March 4, the letter states. SodexoMagic was founded in 2006 by Sodexo and NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson, according to the company’s website. The food service manager based in Beverly Hills has over 6,500 employees nationwide.

HMSHost expects many of its impacted employees to be offered jobs with SodexoMagic, according to the letter.

The Admirals Clubs at CLT were renovated in 2016 after American Airlines merged with US Airways three years earlier. The upgrades included new furniture, more power outlets, and dining and bar service.

An AAdvantage account is required to get an Admirals Club membership, according to American Airlines’ website.. Membership prices vary based on account status. Limited day passes are available for purchase.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, HMSHost is part of Avolta, formerly Dufry Group. The group serves more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across six continents, according to HMSHost.com website.

Charlotte Douglas is the seventh busiest airport in the world for arrivals and departures. In 2022, CLT saw 48 million customers, according to the airport.

American Airlines is the dominant carrier out of Charlotte’s airport, accounting for about 90% of the traffic.

