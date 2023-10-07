With over 90 years in Delaware, this law firm focuses on employee work-life balance

The Delaware law firm of Morris James LLP is striving to perfect the work-life balance for its employees in an industry that's anything but calm.

“Everyone understands that the law firm environment is not a smooth 9-to-5 environment," Keith Donovan, the managing partner at the firm and a personal injury attorney, said.

Morris James' success in creating a balanced workplace is just one of the many reasons why it won third place in the mid-size category in Delaware Online/The News Journal's 2023 Top Workplaces.

"There are times when the level of work and the number of hours that you need to put in … will increase dramatically,” Donovan said.

However, he said Morris James recognizes the nature of working at a firm and is able to provide all employees — attorneys, partners, accounting and IT professionals and more — with proper flexibility and benefits.

Morris James employs 162 people in total, and has a physical presence in five different places throughout the state: Dover, Newark, Georgetown, Rehoboth and its headquarters in Wilmington.

"My benefits and salary package is exceptional," one employee wrote in the Top Workplaces survey. "Everyone at Morris James is helpful and supportive."

"We want them to be comfortable and understand that we’re trying to give them a salary and benefits package that will be supportive of them in their personal and professional life,” Donovan said.

Its website says the firm has been open since May of 1931, with over 90 years now serving clients in the First State. Seventy lawyers practice with Morris James, and the client-attorney relationship is certainly at the forefront of what the firm emphasizes.

Amid what sometimes can be an "adversarial environment" when dealing with cases and clients, Donovan said the firm looks to serve the client's needs first and offer top-notch legal service. But he also honed in on remaining honest and ethical at all times.

Employees echoed that same sentiment.

"I am able to practice law with colleagues who are talented, dedicated to getting results for the clients," said another employer in the Top Workplaces survey, "and act consistent with the highest standard of ethics and professionalism."

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Morris James law firm lands Delaware Top Workplaces ranking