Over 900 Retailers Now Accepting Bitcoin Cash

According to a recent Reddit post crunching the numbers for the latest merchant accepters of Bitcoin Cash, the number of online stores accepting BCH could be over 945 and the number of brick-and-mortar retailers around 670.

One Reddit user, likely connected with the Bitcoin Cash Association, listed the latest statistics for Bitcoin Cash (BCH) adoption from three websites. As the websites are likely to list at least some of the same merchants we’ll take the highest online and brick-and-mortar retailers as a decent indication of Bitcoin Cash adoption.

Merchant adoption of Bitcoin Cash is where it’s at. Here are the latest numbers: We’ve got 945 online merchants listed on AcceptBitcoin.Cash.

There are 670 brick-and-mortar merchants listed on Marco Coino, which is 2 more than last week.

And you can find 939 merchants of all types on Green Pages, which is 2 more than last week.

The Bitcoin Cash Association describes itself as a “community-driven, grassroots project to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin Cash,” it’s led by Paul Wasensteiner, and boasts Roger Ver as an advisor.

Marco Coino now lists over 600 merchants worldwide

Is Wide-Scale Retail Cryptocurrency Adoption Getting Closer?

Most of the merchants accepting Bitcoin Cash (BCH) currently are smaller, independent outlets. Yet some of the larger payments platforms like Payeer, CopPay, and BitPay, are included in the AcceptBitcoin.cash listings.

Notable for brick-and-mortar retailers is cosmetics chain Lush and larger retailers accepting Bitcoin Cash do include Overstock and Newegg. Newegg and others use the BitPay platform to process their customer’s cryptocurrency payments. Retail giant Overstock was one of the first online retailers to accept cryptocurrency payments and by mid-2017 was accepting 40 different altcoins.

As payment processors like BitPay permeate the market, retail acceptance for Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is slowly but steadily increasing. Companies like BitPay optionally transfer cryptocurrency payments immediately into fiat currencies so that retailer customers can avoid crypto-volatility.

This December, BitPay CEO Stephen Pair predicted that mass cryptocurrency adoption is between three and five years away. Pair has revised an earlier prediction of full cryptocurrency adoption being up to a decade distant. He now thinks that a scenario where every store accepts “a blockchain payment” is much closer than we think.

Binance is also pushing for wide-scale consumer cryptocurrency adoption, partnering with hotel booking platform Tripio to allow its users to book a choice of 450,000 hotels and pay with the Binance coin (BNB).



