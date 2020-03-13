Over 95% of larger Chinese firms outside Hubei resume work - official

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China's vice industry minister Xin Guobin said on Friday the work resumption rate outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, is about 60% for small and medium firms and over 95% for larger firms.

Xin, speaking to reporters at a State Council briefing, said China will coordinate with other countries to push forward on business resumption even as the pandemic stokes uncertainty about the return to normalcy.

The country is trying to get back to work after imposing strict restrictions on transport and people to slow the spread of infections. (Reporting by Leng Cheng, Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)