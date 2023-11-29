'It's over': Arizona Corporation Commission approves long-term water fix for Rio Verde Foothills

A Rio Verde Foothills Potable Water truck drives on 136th Street while making a delivery, October 10, 2023, to a client in the Rio Verde Foothills, Arizona.

The Arizona Corporation Commission voted Wednesday to approve a permanent solution to Rio Verde Foothills' water woes, bringing an end to months of turmoil for residents.

Construction can now begin to pipe gallons of precious desert water to a new standpipe in the community.

"I'm just glad it's over — for the most part," said resident Cody Reim.

The community, located just east of Scottsdale in unincorporated Maricopa County, is partly dependent on hauled water. It was left without a reliable source after Scottsdale officials cut off its water supply in January, citing concerns about ongoing drought conditions on the Colorado River.

Last month, it saw temporary relief when an interim water solution was cobbled together by its standpipe district, created by state lawmakers in June via emergency legislation. But that fix — a series of agreements between the standpipe district, the city of Scottsdale and Epcor, a private water utility regulated by the state — only holds until the end of 2025.

The community's new permanent solution, a long-term arrangement with Epcor, should ensure that residents never again run dry.

Still, they might not be entirely out of the woods. The solution requires Epcor to build costly new infrastructure that officials previously estimated could take 24 to 36 months to construct.

That puts the utility on a tight timeline. If its infrastructure isn't fully in place and operational by the end of 2025, the community could face new challenges.

"We'll do everything in our power to make it happen," said Thomas Loquvam, Epcor's general counsel and vice president of public policy. "But right now, there's too many variables for me to say one way or another that we know for sure when it's going to happen."

Many details of the plan are still hazy. Utility and government officials remain uncertain of the ultimate cost of water for residents and the final location of the standpipe.

Sasha Hupka covers county government and regional issues for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a tip? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @SashaHupka. Follow her on Instagram or Threads: @sashahupkasnaps.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona regulators approve long-term water fix for Rio Verde Foothills