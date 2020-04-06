Over-The-Counter Drugs Exhibit a Spike in Demand Worldwide as Hospitals Become Overstretched - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Over-the-counter Drugs as one of the key industries seeing increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With hospitals overstretched by the crisis and mild cases of COVID-19 treatable with paracetamol and other common drugs, pharmacies and other retailers will have to keep well stocked. Also, other health problems don't stop for a pandemic, and people have all the same diseases they would ordinarily have, with the same demand for pharmaceuticals.

Over-the-counter Drugs is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

