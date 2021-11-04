Over defense objections, Belstadt jury sees crime scene photos

Nov. 4—NIAGARA FALLS — A Niagara County Court jury watched intently Wednesday afternoon as images of an overgrown, debris-strewn ravine flashed up on the large flat screen TVs in a Niagara Falls courtroom.

In the center of the images was an object that, at first glance, looked like a blue tarp. But as Niagara County prosecutors zoomed-in on the image it became clear that it was a blue denim jacket.

The jury of six men, six woman and six alternates hearing the murder case against Joseph Belsatdt, were looking at the decomposing body of Mandy Steingasser.

As the jurors leaned forward in their seats to get a better look at the photos of the murder victim, taken by now-retired Niagara County Sheriff's Office Sgt. William Carosella, Belstadt, sitting between his two defense attorneys, scribbled notes. His reaction, if any, hidden behind a mask required to be worn as part of the state courts' COVID-19 protocols.

Carosella testified that he had responded to an area near Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park, on Oct. 25, 1993, to photograph and collect evidence in the recovery of a body that was later identified as Steingasser. He described walking down into a ravine, photographing the body from several angles and then removing a small bottle of Southern Comfort from the pocket of the denim jacket.

Earlier in the trial, witnesses said a friend of Steingasser's had purchased the bottle of Southern Comfort for her on the night of she disappeared.

Retired Niagara County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Locicero told the jury that the day after Steingasser's body was recovered, he attended her autopsy at the Erie County Medical Examiner's offices, to take pictures and collect evidence.

Before testimony had begun on Wednesday, Belstatd's lead defense attorney, Michelle Bergevin, had asked acting Niagara County Court Judge Michael Mohun not to allow prosecutors to show the body recovery and autopsy photos to the jury. During a chambers conference, she reportedly argued that the graphic pictures would be to upsetting and might cause jurors to unfairly hold her client responsible.

Mohun said, from the bench, that there were "163 photos of the deceased" and prosecutors wished to place 22 of them into evidence, available to the jury. The judge said prosecutors are not permitted to show graphic pictures to jurors "for the sole purpose of arousing the sympathy of the jury."

But Mohun found that prosecutors had provided "valid reasons" to show them.

Prior to the display of the autopsy photos, the judge told the jury, "You must not hold the defendant responsible just because you find the photos upsetting or you believe a serious crime has been committed."

Locicero said he recovered a tissue sample from Steingasser's left finger and collected her clothing. Prosecutors showed pictures of her denim jacket, her shirt and vest, her jeans and shots of her bra, knotted around her neck, with hair entwined in it.

They also showed a partial photograph of Steingasser's body, from her mid-section down. Her shirt appeared to be pushed up and her jeans were unzipped, exposing her underwear.

When Locicsero repeatedly referred to the items in his photos as "the victim's", Bergevin objected. The judge admonished both Locciero and prosecutors to refer to the murder victim as only "the deceased" or by her name.

Darwin Hastley, a former Pekin Volunteer Fire Company firefighter, described for the jury the recovery of Steingasser's body. He said he and three other volunteers climbed down into the ravine and cut two small saplings that the body had become entangled in.

He said Steingasser's body was rolled into a body bag, but her hair stuck to the ground and he had to gather it up and place it inside the bag.

The body had been discovered off an isolated parking lot that ran off of Black Nose Springs Road by two men who had gone foraging for mushrooms. Charles Keith Shepard testified that when he and his brother-in-law first arrived at the scene they smelled an odor that "smelled like a carcass."

The trial began on Wednesday with testimony from Stephanie Landes. She said that at the age of 15, in the summer of 1993, she had meet Belstadt and that he had twice taken her for a ride to a "park-like area." The area was later identified as the parking lot near where Steingasser's body was recovered.

Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover's lane. Once there, prosecutors say Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Belstadt's defense team claims that their client has been the "target" of police for 28 years, because he initially lied about what he did after picking up Steingasser.

Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser's murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.

If he is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.

The trial will resume later today.