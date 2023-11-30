Over a dozen companies respond to large brush fire in North Park

Over a dozen fire companies are responding to a large brush fire in North Park.

Chopper 11 was over the scene near the North Park Boat House in McCandless as crews fought the fire.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest as we learn more.

