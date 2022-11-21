Over a dozen held at gunpoint while burglars ransack Salisbury home, police say

Two people in ski masks broke into a home in Salisbury and forced 14 people to remain inside during a brazen theft early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The burglary happened after 1 a.m. Saturday, when several people inside a house on Shaver Street hear noises at the front door before the two people kicked the door in. Police say the suspects were wearing ski masks, jeans and jackets, and at least one of them had a gun.

According to a police report, the suspects got 14 victims into a living room while one of the burglars searched the house and destroyed some items. The victims ranged in age, from three to 52 years old.

A K-9 with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office helped with the search, but police said the suspects weren’t arrested over the weekend.

A police report says the burglars ended up taking sneakers, an Apple laptop, and $200 in cash.

