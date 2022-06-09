Over a dozen Uvalde victims were still alive in 80 minute period before police entered school

Texas School Shooting Media and Community (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

New disturbing details about the delayed police response in the Uvalde school shooting have been revealed in an investigative report.

The report, described by the New York Times on Thursday, states that “more than a dozen” of the 33 children and three teachers inside the two classrooms targeted by gunman Salvador Ramos in the 24 May massacre were still alive in the one hour and 17 minutes between when shooting began and officers eventually entered to take him down.

The newspaper noted body-camera video in which a man believed to be Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo, the top law enforcement officer at the scene at Robb Elementary School, saying: “People are going to ask why we’re taking so long. We’re trying to preserve the rest of the life.”

The haunting revelation comes after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw reported that Mr Arredondo wrongly determined that the lives of the students and staff inside the building were no longer at risk and treated the scene as one in which the subject was barricaded, not an active shooter.

