Over Favorite Ringbrothers Builds

Elizabeth Puckett
·7 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The top-shelf car builders have created some of the most impressive modified machines in the world!

Here at Motorious, we are a little obsessed with restomod builds. As much as we appreciate the value and historical importance of concours correct builds, the magic of modern technology converging with classic style is pure artwork. The Ringbrothers are builders who have taken that art form to a higher level than ever before, and to celebrate that, here are (some of) our favorite Ringbrothers builds.

Elegant Cougar Brought To Life By The Ringbrothers

With the unfortunate cancellation of the 2020 SEMA show, many automotive modification connoisseurs decided to throw in their hats and focus on other builds rather than an expensive show car that wouldn't even help to flow business their way. This wasn't the case for the Ringbrothers however because the boys just put out another one of their beautiful restomods and it is stunning.

This is a Mercury Cougar, but don't let looks fool you because this is not what you would expect from a car that is almost 53 years old now. The cougar was built upon the same platform as the Mustang at the time and was made to be Mercury’s luxury performance model. To keep with the original idea, the Ringbrothers decided to slap a 5.0L Coyote V8 which transfers a tame but powerful 450 horsepower through a 10-speed automatic transmission which was pulled out of a Ford F-150 Raptor. Handling is made possible by the DSE suspension, HRE wheels, and upgraded brakes that help the car stop on a dime.

Ringbrothers Dresses Up Its 1948 Cadillac Madam V

As you can plainly see from the official Ringbrothers photos, the body of Madam V has been changed from what we saw 5 years ago. Instead of black trim, the Cadillac wears gleaming chrome. The modern mesh grille has been replaced by a classic one, same as the newer Cadillac insignia on the hood being swapped for the old version. Also gone is the heat extractor in the hood along with the section painted black. The split-spoke wheels were also ditched in favor of more period-correct examples, which have whitewall tires wrapped around them.

While Madam V certainly looks more like a classic Caddie from the outside, the chassis, drivetrain, and interior are decidedly modern. They were donated by a 2016 Cadillac ATS-V. While the new front end, especially the grille and headlights are obvious changes, Ringbrothers says it also put on new front wheel arches.

The modern Cadillac twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 under the hood produces about 464-horsepower, a tremendous bump over what it featured back in the day. Most of the exhaust system comes from the ATS-V, but some changes had to be made for fitment purposes. There are custom stainless steel Flowmaster tailpipes fitted for an aggressive exhaust note, although we doubt it sounds as mean as a V8.

1967 Mustang Restomod 'Copperback' Build

Before the Ringbrothers got their hands on the car and gave it the ultimate restomod treatment, it started life as an original '67 Ford Mustang fastback. The stunning shade of Copper Burnt Orange Metallic is sprayed over carbon fiber body panels. Over 70 billet aluminum machined parts can be found on the build, and a set of 19-inch iForged alloy wheels sit on all four corners. Even more, the exterior features a Gemini Technology Systems carbon fiber composite hood and trunk where 400 hours worth of labor were spent alone. We can only imagine how much time was spent on this entire '67 Mustang build. The door handles were "shaved" to give the body a smoother appearance, and the entire lower valence has been modified.

Under the hood of this custom pony is a powerful Roush Performance 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine that generates 560-horsepower. A Tremec 5-speed manual transmission sends power down to the rear wheels by twisting a Ford Currie 9-inch POSI rear end. Although packed full of power, the ride stays smooth thanks to a Chris Alston Chassisworks Total Control front end and Ridetech adjustable coil-over shocks all the way around.

Behind the doors is an immaculate interior complete with custom black and brown upholstery. Recaro bucket seats were bolted down on the inside with Schroth 4-point seat belts for safety. The interior was given the treatment about four years ago when the Ringbrothers customized the car for the second time.

Ringbrothers Shoots For The Moon With A 1969 Chevy Camaro Named Valkyrja

When Ringbrothers calls a project car their “most ambitious to date,” it’s time to sit up and take notice. Actually, any Ringbrothers build is reason to take notice, but this customized 1969 Chevrolet Camaro called Valkyrja is especially interesting.

Providing a stout 890-horsepower is a 416ci Wegner Motorsports LS3 with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger bolted up. Channeling all that to the John’s Industries 9-inch rear axle is a Bowler six-speed Tremec which has been customized to handle the potent output. Of course, with that kind of extreme force the suspension and chassis had to be upgraded, with Detroit Speed Engineering addressing both.

As if that isn’t intimidating enough, this build pushes things even further. A custom BASF paint mix named TOTOPKG Green gives this car a unique look. Many of the body and interior components are made of carbon fiber, like the hood, roof, side mirrors, grille surround, front splitter, and rear valance. Custom HRE wheels help bring the whole exterior together.

Making a simple yet impactful statement under the hood of this Chevrolet are red valve and supercharger covers next to black components. An aggressive snarl comes from the Flowmaster Stainless Steel Super 44 Series exhaust, with both tailpipes protruding from the rear fascia.

Ringbrothers Defector 2.0 Uses Hellephant Power

At the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, when we used to have such things, Ringbrothers showed up with a murdered-out, heavily-modified 1969 Dodge Charger named “Defector.” People were really excited about the muscle car since it took a beloved model and improved on it while preserving much of the factory aesthetics, even if pretty much everything was black. Fast forward three years and we’ve learned Ringbrothers have been playing with this muscle machine once more, this time dropping in a Hellephant engine for a dramatic power increase.

The Defector 2.0 was revealed on Ringbrothers’ Instagram page recently in most glorious fashion. We get to see the muscle car ripping a big burnout, the supercharger whining furiously. There’s no hood on the car in the video, so it’s not obvious if a new one is being fabricated or the existing hood is just being modified for the Hellephant.

Ringbrothers K5 Blazer Purchased By Future

Understandably, many enthusiasts absolutely love Ringbrothers. The Wisconsin shop has become famous for its muscle car builds, but it also does vintage off-roaders. An excellent example of that is this beautiful 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer which was commissioned by hip-hop musician Future. The man is obviously a fellow gearhead and has impeccable automotive tastes.

This Blazer looks absolutely amazing. Custom BASF British Racing Green paint flaunts the straight body panels. Instead of dramatically overhauling the exterior appearance, most of the factory trim has been merely refreshed for an easy-to-recognize appearance. However, LED headlights are an obvious addition to the front fascia. Accenting the exterior are 18-inch gold HRE wheels, which add a subtle amount of bling.

Not only is this K5 Blazer a real looker, it’s packing some serious heat under the hood. Ringbrothers swapped in a 6.2-liter LS3 V8. While it’s not tuned for monstrous power, it is still pushing 430-horsepower, which is plenty to get the SUV moving and rolling through any kind of terrain.

Backing the engine up is a 4L80-E transmission. A Flowmaster exhaust adds just the right tone for this restomod truck.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Lamborghini updated the Urus super-SUV for 2021, and you can win one here

    It feels strange to sit behind the wheel of a Lamborghini with a turbocharged V8 and room for five, but the whip-like acceleration from a standstill leaves you neck-strained and satisfied. Drop the car's numerical mass from your mind, and Urus also feels shockingly nimble in corners. Aided by active roll stabilization, an air suspension system that can lower the car up to 1.6 inches, active damping, torque vectoring, and sticky Pirelli Corsa rubber, the Urus manages to dance its way breezily through corners despite its relative heft.

  • U.S. oil prices end lower, down from 2-year highs, on potential progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Oil futures end lower on Tuesday, with U.S. prices down from their highest finish in more than two years. Prices fall sharply afternoon dealings after a report from BBC Persia implied progress in the Iran nuclear talks.

  • Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, will use they/them pronouns

    Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary, explaining that the term "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression." On social media, Lovato wrote, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all -- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward." In a clip from their new podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato," that they posted on Instagram, Lovato further explained how they came to realize they were non-binary after "doing some healing and self-reflective work" over the past year and a half.

  • Frank Sinatra’s Secluded Palm Desert Compound Could Be Yours for $4.25 Million

    It was a regular party spot for him and the Rat Pack.

  • The 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Is Basically Perfect

    Careful evolution and a 4.0-liter 'six produce one of the best sports cars on sale today. Is anyone surprised?

  • Here's How to Keep Your Outdoor Furniture Looking Good as New

    Keep wicker, wrought iron, wood, and more looking fresh all season.

  • Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is manual, rear-drive, electric, awesome

    Yes, you read that right, this Manta is still rocking the same four-speed manual transmission it had when it left the factory in the 1970s. Plus, like all electric cars, all that power and torque is available immediately. Supplying said power is a 31-kWh battery that Opel estimates can provide 124 miles of range.

  • Volocopter Unveils a New 4-Seat Flying Taxi to Connect the Suburbs and Cities

    The eVTOL can reach speeds of up to 155 mph.

  • Thrift Chains Still Legally Undercut Minimum Wage

    A recent lawsuit against The Salvation Army shows thrifters remain oblivious to the labor violations behind their favorite thrift chains.

  • What Happens to My Locked-in Retirement Account When I Die?

    If you have a locked-in retirement account (LIRA), its balance will go to your partner, spouse, beneficiary, or estate when you die.

  • These Marc Jacobs Beauty best sellers are on sale right now for as low as $11

    From best-selling bronzers and luminizers to lip crayons and eyeliners, this Marc Jacobs Beauty sale covers all beauty bases.

  • V-12–Powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Sits atop S-Class Lineup

    With more power, more cylinders, and more luxury than the V-8 S580 Maybach, the V-12 version isn't only about the bigger badge on the trunklid.

  • 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona: A Legend On And Off The Track

    In a race to the finish, Dodge and Ford were neck in neck on the NASCAR track.

  • Watch Marvel’s new ‘Loki’ and ‘Black Widow’ clips that everyone’s talking about

    We’re on a short Marvel Cinematic Universe break now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale has come and gone, and we’ve learned how Sam Wilson becomes the new Captain America. The next MCU adventure to air is Loki, the debut episode of which is coming to Disney+ on June 9th. The pandemic is …

  • Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal

    Stephen Colbert agreed with his fellow late-night hosts that the CDC's reliance on the honor system to keep unvaccinated Americans in masks is unlikely to be effective. "Okay, the only thing Americans need to stay safe is to be honest with themselves," he said on Monday's Late Show. "We are doomed. Do you know what the serving size of Oreos is? It's not 'sleeve.'" Meanwhile, it was another "bad day for Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," Colbert said. "Gaetz is being investigated by the feds for alleged sex trafficking and having sex with a minor, and it looks like his so-called wingman is ready to sing, man." Today, Joel Greenberg "officially pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors." "It's not just Greenberg's guilty plea that spells bad news for Gaetz," Colbert said. "We just learned that, reportedly, at a 2019 fundraiser, Gaetz snorted cocaine and had sex with an escort who was paid with campaign money. So don't worry, donors, you didn't flush your money down the drain — Gaetz placed it on the dresser." After a few more jokes, Colbert moved on. "Okay, enough GaetzGaete," he said. "Let's turn to a completely different story, GatesGaete!" His recap of Bill Gates' problems included a lot of Microsoft jokes. Greenberg's plea deal "doesn't seem like great news for Gaetz," Late Night's Seth Meyes agreed. "I'd say Matt Gaetz should lay low for a while, but no matter how low he lays, you can still see the top of his head." More Gaetz revelations are probably coming but "we already knew about the drug-fueled sex parties and the trip to the Bahamas with his other buddy, a Florida hand surgeon and marijuana entrepreneur — which is one of the characters in Florida Clue, along with a vaping gator in a Margaritaville tank-top," he joked. Grown men shouldn't have a "wingman," Meyers said, "but on the topic of wingmen, one could argue Rudy Giuliani served the role for Trump." Former President Donald Trump has reportedly "blown off Rudy's pleas for help," even though he "is deeply entangled in Rudy's mess, not to mention he's got his own legal problems, including multiple criminal investigations of his own." In fact, Meyers said. "I don't want to make generalizations, but there are more criminals or alleged criminals in Trump's inner circle than there are in a motorcycle gang or a Hollywood PTA meeting." Watch below. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • We need to legalize adaptive driving beams already, for safety's sake

    Today’s headlight technology is astoundingly good. Porsche let me spend a week in a European-spec 911 Turbo — it had Deutschland plates on it and everything. There are typically a number of differences between European- and U.S.-spec cars, but the big one I’ll be drilling down on is headlight technology.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – May 19th, 2021

    It’s been a particularly bearish morning. Failure to move back through the day’s major support levels would bring early lows and heavier losses into play.

  • LAPD Investigates Possible Anti-Jewish Hate Crime Outside Beverly Grove Restaurant Amid Violence in Middle East

    The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating whether an attack on diners that occurred outside a Beverly Grove sushi restaurant Tuesday night was an anti-Jewish hate crime. The attack occurred as Israel conducts airstrikes against Palestinian targets in the Gaza Strip. CBS LA obtained cell phone footage of the attack, which happened around 10 pm at Sushi Fumi. The news report noted that the suspects were described as white men in all black who waved “pro-Palestinian” flags and shouted slurs at Jewish diners. A brawl then ensued, with one man seen picking up a stanchion and waving it at a group of masked men. The suspects later fled in a vehicle. LAPD told CBS LA no arrests were made and no major injuries reported. The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment Wednesday morning. The Beverly Grove neighborhood is located just north of the popular Beverly Center shopping center. It’s adjacent to the Fairfax District, the center of the Jewish community in Los Angeles. Nearby Beverly Hills and La Brea areas are also Jewish enclaves with many residents, businesses and synagogues. A non-Jewish man present said he was physically attacked and pepper sprayed when he tried to intervene. He also said he went to the hospital as a result. Tensions are high following continued attacks in Gaza. The ongoing violence in the Middle East has, of course, made American headlines and piqued tensions here, too. An Israeli airstrike on Saturday completely destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza City that housed the Qatar-owned TV news network Al-Jazeera, the Associated Press and other media outlets. The strike came roughly an hour after the military ordered the building’s evacuation, according to the AP — and reflected a new escalation in violence as Israel mounted its sixth straight day of bombings in the Gaza Strip. There have been many protests worldwide denouncing the bombings, including a march in Los Angeles earlier Tuesday led by Palestinian youth. Lawrence Yee contributed to this report. Read original story LAPD Investigates Possible Anti-Jewish Hate Crime Outside Beverly Grove Restaurant Amid Violence in Middle East At TheWrap

  • Steve Martin, Albert Brooks Pay Tribute To Charles Grodin; Marc Maron Praises “Cranky Comedic Genius”

    Refresh For Updates Costars and fans alike remembered Charles Grodin today as one of film’s funniest actors and TV’s most compelling personalities. “So sad to hear,” tweeted Steve Martin, who appeared alongside Grodin in the 1984 comedy The Lonely Guy. “One of the funniest people I ever met…” “A brilliant comedy actor,” tweeted Albert Brooks. […]

  • St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein get down and dirty in trippy Nowhere Inn movie teaser

    St. Vincent stars in the horror-tinged fiction film about Brownstein's attempts to make a documentary about her life.