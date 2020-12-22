‘It is over’: Geraldo Rivera tells Fox News no avenue left to overturn election result
Journalist Geraldo Rivera, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, has once again set the record straight for the outgoing president by arguing that there were no avenues left to turn the US election result around.
“The president is wrong. There is no avenue left. There was no legislative avenue, there’s no constitutional avenue, there is no judicial avenue,” Rivera told Fox News on Monday.
Even though electors have handed the victory to President-elect Joe Biden, the Trump campaign continues to challenge the election results, alleging conspiracy theories and voter fraud.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday tweeted that the president, along with members of Congress, have “mounting evidence of voter fraud” and are preparing to fight back.
Rivera called the tweet by Mr Meadows “totally reckless and irresponsible” while co-host Brian Kilmeade defended it.
“That’s bogus! There’s no way to turn it around! It hurts to say but it is true,” Rivera cried.
The Fox News pundit, who once suggested naming the Covid-19 vaccine after Mr Trump, has been almost pleading with the president to accept the election result and not “damage his legacy” by “whining” about the election.
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who continues to wage a crusade by declaring a Trump victory, was also present on the show but largely refrained from engaging in an argument with Rivera.
Rivera criticised the president for “tantalizing hope by calling group of Charlies," alluding to Mr Kirk.
He also set off on co-host Kilmeade, who backed Mr Meadows’ tweet, saying Pennsylvania went wrong when they passed the law to allow mail-in ballots. He said it should have been opposed in 2019 and “not after Trump lost!”
Mr Trump, has, meanwhile, intensified his attacks against the right-leaning network Fox News from the time it called Arizona in favour of Mr Biden ahead of all other networks. He called it a “dead” news channel and claimed that its ratings are falling, without providing any proof to support this claim.
The officially certified results of the 2020 presidential election declare Mr Biden as the winner with 306 electoral college votes. Even if Mr Trump’s legal cases and his refusal to concede continue, the president-elect is set to be sworn in on 20 January.
