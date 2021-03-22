Over half of Asian couples doing IVF have to use a White donor egg, report reveals

Jessica Carpani
·2 min read
Eggs are stored for IVF&#xa0; - Science Photo Library&#xa0;
Eggs are stored for IVF - Science Photo Library

Asian couples undergoing IVF have to use a white donor egg in over half of cases, a report into fertility inequalities has found.

Analysis by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the UK's fertility regulator, shows that Asian patients, who represent a larger proportion of IVF users at 14 per cent whilst comprising 7 per cent of the UK population, are struggling to access donor eggs if needed.

The report shows that 89 per cent of egg donors are White, followed by 4 per cent Asian, 3 per cent Mixed and 3 per cent Black, resulting in the use of White eggs in 52 per cent of IVF cycles with an Asian patient.

The HFEA also found that black patients have the lowest chance of successful treatment of all groups.

While overall birth rates from fertility treatment have increased and are highest in patients under 35, black patients aged 30 to 34 have an average birth rate of 23 per cent, compared to 30 per cent for mixed and white patients.

Asian patients also commonly had lower birth rates, mainly among those from South Asia.

For people aged 30 to 34, people from Asia had an average birth rate of 25 per cent.

The study, looking at data from 2014 to 2018, found that 31 per cent of black patients have fertility problems relating to issues with their fallopian tubes, compared to only 18 per cent of patients overall.

It said the reasons for the differences in success "are not certain but may relate to several factors, including socioeconomic related pre-existing health conditions such as obesity".

Sally Cheshire, chairwoman of the HFEA, said the report showed that there are “several disparities in fertility treatment across ethnic groups that need to be addressed”.

"Whilst we currently do not have definitive explanations for why these differences exist between patients of different ethnicities, it's crucial that more work is done, and that action is taken to level the playing field for all our patients,” she added.

Dr Christine Ekechi, co-chair of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists' race equality taskforce, said: "We cannot underestimate the negative impact of infertility and reduced outcomes following fertility treatment, on black, Asian and minority ethnic women.

"We know that infertility can have a devastating effect on people's lives, causing distress, depression, and the breakdown of relationships. It is therefore essential that we begin to understand the factors contributing to these poorer outcomes in this particular group of women."

Gwenda Burns, chief executive of charity Fertility Network UK, said they are launching a new peer support group for Black women alongside their existing Asian group.

"We aim to provide spaces for all patients to be open about the issues they face so we can make certain every voice is heard,” she said.

