Over half of S.Korea crypto traders are in their 30s and 40s
South Korea’s financial regulator revealed Tuesday that 58% of the country’s 5.58 million cryptocurrency traders are in their 30s and 40s.
Fast facts
South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit released its first report on the local US$45.8 billion crypto market.
South Korea has an average daily trading volume of US$9.3 billion.
According to the report, 31% of local crypto investors are in their 30s, while those in their 40s occupy 27%, followed by investors in their 20s with 23%.
Bitcoin and Ethereum take up just 27% of the KRW-to-crypto market, compared to 59% of the global market average.
The two leading presidential candidates, who included favorable crypto policies in their campaign to captivate younger voters, may find their strategy targeted a broader population than initially expected.
South Korean elections will be held on March 9, 2022.
