Over half of Sacramento County residents say homelessness is biggest problem
A survey from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors unveiled what issues their constituents care about the most with homelessness on top of their minds.
All 30 teams will participate, allowing fans to see some of the top up-and-coming talent in the league.
While a court ruling Wednesday could lead to unrestricted athlete transfers, NCAA leaders are pushing back on the idea.
Scoop up these 10 picks — including a popular wristlet for $28 and a stunning purse for $325 off — before they sell out.
Roethlisberger has walked back critical comments on the Steelers in the past.
"Parents [are] exhausted with being scared all the time."
iSeeCars found that the number of new car dealers selling EVs has more than tripled in the last three years.
The proposed move aims to create a "world class entertainment district" in Alexandria.
Shohei Ohtani's new Dodgers jersey beat the records set by soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
JPMorgan names Amazon and Google among top internet picks for 2024.
This affordable alternative is a top seller on Amazon — and makes a great holiday gift.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six players who have elevated their draft stock since the start of the season and are players NBA scouts are watching closely.
An expert on the CROWN Act says a Black Texas teen with locs is being singled out at a Houston-area high school because of his race. He’s not the only one whose hairstyle has been challenged at school or work.
Stuff in hard-to-reach places is no match for this gizmo that 31,000-plus Amazon shoppers reach for daily.
Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a two-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multiyear investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves and has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.
Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why
Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over 2 million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.
Shina Chung, who had been running the company's venture arm, is moving to the top role at the company. "I will carry out active and responsible management" to meet the expectations and standards of society, Chung said in its statement. "I will not miss this opportunity for change because Kakao does not have much time."
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
The FCC has made a final denial of Starlink's application for $885 million in public funds to expand its orbital communications infrastructure to cover parts of rural America, saying the company "failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service." As previously reported, the money in question was part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion-dollar program to subsidize the rollout of internet service in places where private companies have previously decided it’s too expensive or distant to do so. The $885 million was first set aside for Starlink in 2020, corresponding to the company's bid on how much connectivity it could provide, at what cost and to which regions.
From baking to Britney, horror to Harry, these are my selections for the best titles to leave loved ones under the tree.