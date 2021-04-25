Over half of Trump voters agree with the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, poll says

John L. Dorman
·2 min read
Derek Chauvin is guilty
Derek Chauvin is guilty. Pool cameras

  • A new CBS News/YouGov poll showed that over half of Trump supporters agreed with the Derek Chauvin conviction.

  • Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

  • Among all respondents, 75 percent felt that the jury made the right decision in convicting Chauvin.

More than half of supporters of former President Donald Trump agreed with the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the murder of George Floyd, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.

In the poll, 49 percent of respondents who backed Trump in 2020 disagreed with the guilty verdict, while a slim majority of Trump voters - 51 percent - agreed with the jury's decision.

Among voters who backed President Joe Biden in 2020, 94 percent supported the guilty verdict, compared to six percent who disagreed with the conviction.

Among all Republicans, 54 percent agreed with the decision, while 46 percent felt that the guilty verdict was wrong.

Democratic respondents overwhelmingly backed the guilty verdict - 90 percent felt that the conviction was the right decision, while 10 percent disagreed with the jury's decision.

Seventy-five percent of Independent respondents agreed with the verdict, while 25 percent disagreed.

Among all respondents, 75 percent indicated that the jury made the right decision in convicting Chauvin, while 25 percent disagreed with the decision.

Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder and manslaughter following Floyd's death, faces up to 40 years in prison.

The case reignited the state of policing in America and led to racial reckoning among numerous elements of American society, from the US government and corporate boardrooms to public schools and local municipalities.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which has been a major force for civil rights in recent years, became even more prominent in the public discourse.

Biden, who has offered his spiritual support to the Floyd family, received a favorability rating of 60 percent regarding his handling of issues related to Floyd's murder.

"We can't leave this moment or look away, thinking our work is done," Biden said after Chauvin was convicted. "We have to look at it as we did for those 9 minutes and 29 seconds. We have to listen. 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' Those were George Floyd's last words. We can't let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words."

The CBS News polling was conducted by YouGov with 2,527 respondents who were interviewed from April 21 through April 24.

