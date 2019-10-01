'Get over it': Hillary Clinton says voters need to focus on getting Trump out of the White House, and not the allegations of Joe Biden's controversial interactions with women

joe biden hillary clinton More

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defended former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden amid previous reports of what some allege to be behavior with women that make them uncomfortable.

"For goodness' sake, I'm sorry, I have to jump in because I've heard a little bit about that," Clinton said when asked about the appeal of his candidacy amongst women, during an interview PEOPLE magazine last week.

"We can pick apart anybody," Clinton said. "I mean, that's a great spectator sport."

"But this man who's there in the Oval Office right now poses a clear and present danger to the future of the United States," Clinton added, referring to President Donald Trump. "So get over it."

"I mean, I don't think that the Twitter-verse is the American electorate, but there are lots of vocal voices that say all kinds of things," Clinton added to PEOPLE.

Clinton's comments follow numerous allegations that Biden acted in a way towards women that made them uncomfortable and for refusing to apologize for the behavior. At least eight women ranging from former Capitol Hill staffers to political activists, have alleged Biden touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable or violated their personal space.

Biden has yet to issue a unequivocal apology but released a video following the mounting allegations earlier this year. In the video, Biden said he would try to be more "mindful and respectful" of the issues going forward, but later added he was "not sorry in the sense that I think I did anything that was intentionally designed to do anything wrong or be inappropriate."

"It was inappropriate that I didn't understand, that I assumed," Biden said on ABC's "The View."

Read more: 'Have the record player on at night': Joe Biden's animated response to a Democratic debate question about segregation was a head-scratcher

Clinton described Biden as a "thoroughly decent human being who has served our country honorably," and said it was easy to isolate "a little annoying habit or other kind of behavior" from a public person. Instead of focusing on the alleged improprieties from Biden, Clinton advised voters to judge him based on the "totality" of his deeds.

