Over a hundred gather in Springfield in a call for justice for Eric Cole

Jul. 1—More than 100 people gathered in downtown Springfield on Wednesday afternoon, demanding justice and accountability after a local man died after being hit by a police cruiser that was responding to the scene of a shooting.

Eric Cole, 42, had suffered a gunshot wound by an unknown assailant before he was struck by a police cruiser. He was laying in the street in the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard and was bleeding from a gunshot wound when the incident occurred the night of June 13.

Cole was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Those who gathered outside of Springfield City Hall on Wednesday said they want the officer involved in the incident to be held accountable. They also called for more transparency surrounding the case.

The official cause of Cole's death has not been released yet.

But, a preliminary autopsy report by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office showed that Cole had blunt-force trauma to several body parts along with a gunshot wound.

The officer involved in the incident was identified as Amanda Rosales. She was placed on administrative leave, according to Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf.

The Springfield Police Division is investigating the shooting of Cole by an unknown assailant, while the state highway patrol is investigating Cole being hit by the police cruiser.

"This was an accident. That doesn't mean it's OK. This was not an intentional act by the officer. I am sure of that," Graf said earlier this month regarding what has been described as a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

However, Cole's family stated that they want the officer involved in the incident to be punished for running over Cole. Those family members also questioned accounts that Rosales did not see Cole on the road.

Organizers of the event said they want to make those in charge uncomfortable until they see change.

Speakers at the event also called for criminal charges to be levied against Rosales.

"At the end of the day if we don't do it, nobody else is going to do it. It is our responsibility to continue to echo his name day in and day out," activist Karla Carey said of Cole on Wednesday.

Carey, who is based out of Columbus, was one of several people who spoke to the crowd during the demonstration on Wednesday.

The event was organized by Springfield native Dion Green and, in addition to Cole's family, several mothers whose sons were killed by police officers were in attendance.

Those who participated in the demonstration also marched from City Hall to the police station before going to the Clark County Courthouse.