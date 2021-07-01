Over a hundred gather in Springfield in a call for justice for Eric Cole

Hasan Karim, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·2 min read

Jul. 1—More than 100 people gathered Wednesday afternoon in downtown Springfield, demanding justice and accountability after a local gunshot victim died after he was hit by a police cruiser that was responding to the shooting.

Eric Cole, 42, was shot by an unknown assailant the night of June 13 and was laying in the street, bleeding, in the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard before he was struck by the Springfield Police Division cruiser.

Cole was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Those who gathered outside of Springfield City Hall on Wednesday said they want the officer involved in the incident to be held accountable. They also called for more transparency surrounding the case.

The official cause of Cole's death has not been released.

But, a preliminary autopsy report by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office showed that Cole had blunt-force trauma to several body parts along with a gunshot wound.

The officer involved in the incident was identified as Amanda Rosales. She was placed on administrative leave, Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said.

The Springfield Police Division is investigating Cole's shooting and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the striking of Cole by the police cruiser.

"This was an accident. That doesn't mean it's OK. This was not an intentional act by the officer. I am sure of that," Graf said earlier this month.

However, Cole's family said that they want the officer involved in the incident to be punished for running over Cole. Those family members also questioned accounts that Rosales did not see Cole on the road.

Organizers of the event said they want to make those in charge uncomfortable until they see change.

Speakers at the event also called for criminal charges to be levied against Rosales.

"At the end of the day if we don't do it, nobody else is going to do it. It is our responsibility to continue to echo his name day in and day out," activist Karla Carey said of Cole on Wednesday.

Carey, of Columbus, was one of several people who spoke to the crowd during the demonstration.

The event was organized by Springfield native Dion Green. In addition to Cole's family, several mothers whose sons were killed by police officers were in attendance.

Those who participated in the demonstration also marched from City Hall to the police station before going to the Clark County Courthouse.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok Will Triple Maximum Video Length, Expanding to 3 Minutes

    Short-form video app TikTok is putting a couple more minutes on the clock. The company said it will expand the canvas for users globally — tripling the length of videos they can share in a single post, from 60 seconds to three minutes. Why the change? The longer videos will “pav[e] the way for more […]

  • The Weird, Unsettling Music of ‘Loki’: Composer Natalie Holt Breaks Down the Marvel Series’ Score

    How do you score a show that tinkers with time, features a Norse god who is neither hero nor villain, and continually confounds the viewer with new mysteries? That was the challenge facing English composer Natalie Holt, who with her music for “Loki” becomes only the second woman to compose the dramatic score for a […]

  • Explainer: Binance, the giant crypto exchange under regulatory scrutiny

    Britain's financial watchdog has barred major cryptocurrency exchange Binance from carrying out regulated activities, the latest in a string of moves against the platform by authorities across the world. Here are answers to some key questions on Binance, one of the world's biggest exchanges, and what the latest regulatory moves mean. Headed by Canadian Changpeng Zhao, Binance offers a wide range of services to users across the globe, from crypto spot and derivatives trading to tokenised versions of stocks.

  • Bill Cosby breaks silence after prison release in sex assault case

    Disgraced and discharged comedian Bill Cosby broke his silence via Twitter after being released from a Pennsylvania prison Wednesday due to what the prosecution in the case called a “procedural error.” The creator of the legendary Cosby Show and A Different World, Cosby was convicted to a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs conservatives against California donor disclosure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of two conservative groups that challenged a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, sided with the two nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - in finding that the California attorney general's policy, in place for the past decade, violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. "We are left to conclude that the Attorney General's disclosure requirement imposes a widespread burden on donors' associational rights," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling.

  • Morning Brief: Value’s year, but growth's quarter

    Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s Morning Brief, which details the wild first half of the financial market, which included: the rise of meme stocks, the price of Bitcoin topping $60,000, the uptick in demand for products in short supply, and many more impactful events.

  • Why crypto shouldn’t be in your retirement portfolio

    Chris Zaccarelli, Independent Advisor Alliance CIO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are faring amid the pandemic, investing in you retirement portfolio and outlook for the crypto market.

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation

    A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime. Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • Traffic Violation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect That Gunned Down Mother Of Six

    A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a

  • Former NXIVM sex slave India Oxenberg reacts to top cult official Allison Mack being sentenced to 3 years in prison

    In the docuseries "Seduced," Oxenberg said Mack put her on a 500-calorie diet, collected nudes to use as blackmail, and arranged branding ceremonies.

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to

  • Lori Daybell indicted in fourth husband’s death in Arizona. She moved to Idaho soon after

    Charles Vallow was fatally shot by Lori’s brother in 2019. “Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve.”

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Robbers Hold Up News Crew Interviewing Oakland Violence Prevention Head in Front of City Hall

    Two armed robbers held up a news crew at gunpoint in Oakland on Monday while the crew was interviewing the city's head of violence prevention.