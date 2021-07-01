Over a hundred gather in Springfield in a call for justice for Eric Cole

Jul. 1—More than 100 people gathered Wednesday afternoon in downtown Springfield, demanding justice and accountability after a local gunshot victim died after he was hit by a police cruiser that was responding to the shooting.

Eric Cole, 42, was shot by an unknown assailant the night of June 13 and was laying in the street, bleeding, in the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard before he was struck by the Springfield Police Division cruiser.

Cole was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Those who gathered outside of Springfield City Hall on Wednesday said they want the officer involved in the incident to be held accountable. They also called for more transparency surrounding the case.

The official cause of Cole's death has not been released.

But, a preliminary autopsy report by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office showed that Cole had blunt-force trauma to several body parts along with a gunshot wound.

The officer involved in the incident was identified as Amanda Rosales. She was placed on administrative leave, Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said.

The Springfield Police Division is investigating Cole's shooting and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the striking of Cole by the police cruiser.

"This was an accident. That doesn't mean it's OK. This was not an intentional act by the officer. I am sure of that," Graf said earlier this month.

However, Cole's family said that they want the officer involved in the incident to be punished for running over Cole. Those family members also questioned accounts that Rosales did not see Cole on the road.

Organizers of the event said they want to make those in charge uncomfortable until they see change.

Speakers at the event also called for criminal charges to be levied against Rosales.

"At the end of the day if we don't do it, nobody else is going to do it. It is our responsibility to continue to echo his name day in and day out," activist Karla Carey said of Cole on Wednesday.

Story continues

Carey, of Columbus, was one of several people who spoke to the crowd during the demonstration.

The event was organized by Springfield native Dion Green. In addition to Cole's family, several mothers whose sons were killed by police officers were in attendance.

Those who participated in the demonstration also marched from City Hall to the police station before going to the Clark County Courthouse.