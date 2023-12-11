Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff

Over the past day, 73 combat clashes took place at the front; the Russians launched 10 missile attacks and fired 46 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 December

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force carried out two strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one ammunition storage point, one control point and one artillery piece of the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled eight Russian attacks in the vicinity of Spirne and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 36 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Sieverne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made 12 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the defence forces repelled three Russian attacks north of Pryiutne and west of Novopokrovka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. They continue to inflict fire damage on Russian troops.

