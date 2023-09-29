Over the moon: See the last supermoon of 2023

The last supermoon of 2023 shined brightly Thursday night and Friday morning. The last supermoon of the year, also known as the Harvest Moon, became visible Thursday night when it reached its nearest point in its orbit of Earth. It ended around 5:57 a.m. Friday, according to Space.com. The Harvest Moon rises a few days after the fall equinox and is also called a perigean full moon. The moon’s perigee is its closest point to Earth. The Harvest Moon is the time for peak harvest in the Northern Hemisphere. The next supermoon will be in September 2024.

View comments