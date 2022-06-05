Over the past day, Russian invaders shell 13 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, civilians killed and wounded

Results of Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast

Fourteen civilian objects were destroyed, and civilians were reported killed and injured, the National Police said.

Russian forces shelled the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Sviatohirsk, Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Novoselivka 1, Pervomaiske, Hostre, Netailove, Khrestyshche, and Vremivka, police said.

Seven private houses, two high-rise buildings, a public utility, a children's camp, a factory, and two religious buildings were damaged.

At the places of shelling, law enforcement officers collect evidence of war crimes by the Russian Federation, the police press service said.

As a result of the recent enemy attacks on civilians, the National Police of Ukraine and Ukraine’s SBU security service have started criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (Violation of the Laws and Customs of War) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

