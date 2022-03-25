Over a quarter of women globally experience domestic violence before 50





More than a quarter of women across the globe will experience some form of domestic violence before the age of 50, a largest of its kind analysis suggests.

Researchers from McGill University and the World Health Organization analyzed 366 studies involving more than 2 million women aged 15 and older in 161 countries, finding one in seven women were victims of domestic violence in the last year of the study period, which occurred between 2000 and 2018. Around 27 percent were abused before the age of 50.

"Intimate partner violence against women - which includes physical and sexual violence by husbands, boyfriends, and other partners - is highly prevalent globally," McGill University Professor Mathieu Maheu-Giroux, said in a news release.

The analysis found that domestic violence begins early, with 24 percent of women between the ages of 19 and 24 already victims of abuse.

Higher income countries reported lower rates of domestic violence both within the last year of the study and over the course of the study period -the lowest estimated lifetime rates occurred in Central Asia and Central Europe. The estimated number for North America in the last year of the study period was around 5 percent.

The regions with the highest lifetime rates of domestic violence were in Africa, South Asia and parts of South America, the research found.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The group noted that domestic violence against women was likely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, noting mechanisms should be in place to respond to the crisis moving out of the pandemic era. But they added their findings show the global problem existed long before COVID-19.

"Overall, our research shows that governments are not on track to meet global targets to eliminate violence against women and girls. An important takeaway is that even in some high-income countries the prevalence of intimate partner violence is relatively high, which calls for investment in prevention at local and global levels," says Maheu-Giroux.

Story continues

The study was first published in the Lancet in February.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

NASA'S MARS HELICOPTER WILL CONTINUE FLYING ON RED PLANET

WOLVERINE CAPTURED, COLLARED IN 'ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE' FOR UTAH RESEARCHERS

HEAVY ALCOHOL USE LINKED TO 232M MISSED WORKDAYS IN US EACH YEAR

WHAT HAPPENS IF BIDEN CANCELS STUDENT LOANS?

FLORIDA'S FIRST OPENLY GAY STATE SENATOR ON 'DON'T SAY GAY' PASSING: 'THE AIR WAS TAKEN OUT OF THE ROOM'