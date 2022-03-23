Over spring break, APD issues 23 citations for underage drinking, 4 for marijuana

The Amarillo Police Department wrote 27 citations and made more than 250 checks at various locations, including one bar which is now under investigation, during APD's 2022 Spring Break Underage Drinking Enforcement deterrence project.

APD is dedicated to reducing underage drinking in Amarillo, a news release states. Underage drinking causes countless incidents where young people are involved in alcohol related fights, assaults, vehicle crashes, and alcohol overdoses.

During this year's spring break week, the department assigned officers extra duty to work on this project because of the likelihood of underage drinking parties and other alcohol related events involving minors, according to the release. Police officers wrote 23 citations for minors possessing alcohol and four citations for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. In addition, officers conducted numerous bar checks and more than 250 other checks of reported problem areas and schools.

Many of the citations resulted from those location checks.

"Police investigators have identified a liquor store that sold alcohol to minors on multiple occasions," the release states. "Reports have been turned over to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for administrative action."

“I want to thank the investigators who spent extra time working on this issue during spring break," Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld says in the release. "Our community has told us that underage drinking is not acceptable. Our City Council has made a proclamation today about alcohol awareness. Our young people deserve to grow up healthy, and we are dedicated to doing our part to keep our city a safe place to live, work, and play.”

The police department appreciates the crime tips received and encourages the community to continue to send in information to help curb this problem.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police issues 27 citations over spring break enforcement