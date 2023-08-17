Over a third of repeat knife offenders avoid prison despite ‘two strikes’ law

More than a third of repeat knife offenders are escaping jail despite a law that they should be immediately imprisoned, new Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures show.

In the year to March 2023, 37 per cent of repeat knife offenders avoided prison – the highest proportion since a law was introduced in 2015 that a court must jail any offender convicted of a second or subsequent knife offence unless it would not be in the interest of justice to do so.

It is up from a low of 27.8 per cent in 2019 and comes as the number of knife possession offences have hit a record high of 26,643 in the year ending September 2022.

Rory Geoghegan, a former Downing Street adviser on crime and founder of the Public Safety Foundation, said: “Those who carry knives repeatedly won’t be deterred by a criminal justice system that seems to have an increasing tolerance for them.

“Parliament was clear in 2015 that repeat knife carriers should be jailed, yet more than 1,600 repeat knife carriers dodged a prison sentence last year, the highest number since records began.

“It’s increasingly clear that toughening up sentencing for knife crime and increasing prison capacity will be vital manifesto commitments for any party serious about cutting crime.”

The MoJ figures also revealed that fewer than a third of knife offenders are being sent to jail, the lowest proportion for nearly a decade.

Just 31.9 per cent of offenders caught with a knife were handed immediate prison terms in the year to March 2023, the lowest proportion since 2014-15 despite rising knife crime. It is down from a high of 39.5 per cent of offenders jailed in 2019.

It comes as the proportion of weapons possession offences resulting in a charge has also fallen to just over a quarter – 27.7 per cent – in the year to March 2023. This compares with 62.6 per cent in 2014-15.

‘A system that is collapsing’

Harvey Redgrave, an executive director of Crest Advisory, a crime consultancy, said: “The Government has spent a lot of time and energy focused on increasing sentence lengths, but what is the point in more punitive sentences if offenders caught in the act aren’t being charged or convicted?

“We know that repeat knife offenders pose a serious risk to themselves and the communities in which they live – that is why the two strikes law was introduced. The fact that nearly half of those caught repeatedly using a knife are avoiding prison indicates a system that is collapsing.”

An MoJ spokesman said: “More knife carrying criminals are being sent to jail for longer than they were a decade ago, following decisive action of this Government to protect the public from the most dangerous offenders and make our streets safer.

“Our recent changes to sentencing mean repeat knife offenders are now more likely to face jail and there are now more police officers than ever before in England and Wales who will help bring more criminals to justice.”

It said that 32 per cent of offenders received an immediate custodial sentence in the year ending March 2023 compared to 30 per cent in 2013 and the average custodial sentence length has increased from 6.4 months in 2013 to 7.5 months in the year ending March 2023.

