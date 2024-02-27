Over a thousand dollars worth of cigarettes stolen and other reports

Feb. 26—About $1,600 worth of cigarettes was reported stolen at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The incident reportedly occurred the night before.

Vehicles rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 5:48 a.m. Friday at 921 S. Third Ave. A knife was reported missing from the glove box.

A truck was reported broken into at 6:42 a.m. Friday at 710 S. Third Ave. The incident reportedly occurred during the night. A utility knife was possibly taken.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:20 a.m. Friday at 1007 Rosehill Drive.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:58 a.m. Friday at 2009 Tower Road. The incident reportedly occurred overnight.

Building broken into

A building at 1126 S. Broadway was reported broken into at 7:25 a.m. Friday. Some items were stolen.

1 cited for stop arm violation

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 9:13 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Valley Avenue and Johnson Street. The incident had happened earlier in the morning. Police cited a juvenile for the violation.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited one student for possession of marijuana under 21 at 1 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 44, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 2:27 p.m. Friday at 1414 W. Main St.

Trailer, tabs reported stolen

Police received a report at 5:34 p.m. Friday of a trailer that was reported stolen at 930 Jefferson Ave. Tabs were also taken off of a vehicle.

1 cited for underage drinking, another for reckless driving

Police cited Benjamin Charles Cheesman, 18, for underage consumption of alcohol and no seatbelt and Allison Rose Wasson, 18, for reckless driving and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 8:27 p.m. Friday near Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday at 613 St. Thomas Ave. The crash occurred right before 7 p.m.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 12:48 p.m. Saturday of identity theft of a resident on Fenton Avenue.

Fire reported at abandoned house

An abandoned house was reportedly on fire at 1:47 p.m. Saturday at 1406 W. Ninth St.

Fraudulent charge reported

Police received a report at 8:29 a.m. Sunday of a fraudulent charge on an account in Albert Lea.

Lumberyard broken into

A lumberyard was reported broken into at 10:45 a.m. Friday at 201 W. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Gas reported stolen

Gas was reported stolen at 1:04 p.m. Friday at 201 W. Main St. in Clarks Grove.