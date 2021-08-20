Over a thousand flood Chicago streets to honor Officer Ella French, killed in the line of duty

Mourners flooded the streets Wednesday and Thursday to pay their respects to 29-year-old Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty.

"We'll continue to be courageous, brave, committed, and dedicated for Ella to protecting the city of Chicago," said Police Superintendent David Brown.

Processions made their way through the streets Wednesday and Thursday for her wake and funeral before fellow officers took her casket into St. Rita of Cascia Church. Over a thousand mourners poured through the streets Wednesday, and at least hundreds on Thursday.

French was shot and killed, and her partner was critically injured, in an Aug. 7 West Englewood traffic stop.

The casket of Chicago police Officer Ella French is brought through the vestibule before the funeral service for French on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) AP



Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the citizens of Chicago will always owe officers like French a debt of gratitude.

"This is a time of grief and anger and frustration, but I hope that we use this as an opportunity of reflection on how we can live, each of us, a better life from where we stand, to show leadership and support for those in our city who are most vulnerable," Lightfoot said. "We need to continue to thank our brave men and women in law enforcement, our police department, fire department, the brave dispatchers, and call takers at the Office of Emergency Management Communications."

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at a funeral service for police officer Ella French at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Two brothers were charged in the shooting.

Emonte Morgan, 21, allegedly killed French and shot her partner three times, police said. Eric Morgan, 22, is accused of driving the vehicle the officers had pulled over for expired tags.

"Traffic is the most dangerous thing being a police officer, and for that to happen to one of our own, and one of the young ones, it was extremely hurtful," added Officer Ronda Pressley, who also works in the traffic unit.

A few moments from this morning's funeral mass for Officer Ella French #15013. Rest In Peace! EOW 7 Aug 21 #NeverForget #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/0AVb7s06hO — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 19, 2021



In her almost three years on the force, French patrolled some of the South Side's most violent neighborhoods and earned commendations and honorable mentions.

French is the first female Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty since 1988, according to NBC Chicago, and the first to be slain in the line of duty since Lightfoot took office.

