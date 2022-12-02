Over a Thousand NYT Union Employees Threaten to Walk Out over Benefit Demands

Over a thousand New York Times employees are vowing to walk out and stop working for 24 hours if the company does not sign onto wage increases and enhanced benefits in a union contract by a deadline for next week.

“After 20 months of negotiations, enough is enough: Today, more than 1,000

@NYTimesGuild members pledged to walk out if @nytimes does not agree to a complete and fair contract by Dec. 8,” the NYTimes Guild, the union representing staffers at the publication, tweeted Friday.

As part of the collective bargaining agreement, the union requests that pensions be protected, employees’ health insurance be funded via a new company investment, flexible remote work arrangements be permitted, and salaries be raised to “reflect our contribution to the company’s success.” The union accused the newspaper of giving employees “lunch boxes and excuses about economic uncertainty.”

In a letter sent to headquarters Friday, the union threatened management with a suspension of work for 24 hours until the company complies. The Times, the union alleges, “would rather risk its reputation- and the ‘daily miracle’ itself- than share its financial success with all of us who make it possible.” A total of 1,036 members of the New York Times Guild signed the petition.

The union complained that the company is projected to generate an annual operating profit of $320 million or more, yet it won’t increase employee pay. A minimum of $65,000 a year is a reasonable ask, according to the guild.

“This walkout pledge was not a decision we made lightly. But the truth is

@nytimes is a blank page without @NYTGuild members. It’s time they gave us a contract that reflects our true worth,” the union tweeted.

A NYT spokesperson reportedly told the New York Post: “While we are disappointed that the NewsGuild is threatening to strike, we are prepared to ensure the Times continues to serve our readers without disruption.” If the over a thousand staffers follow through on their warning, it’s unclear whether the publication will circulate either in print or online for the duration of the protest.

